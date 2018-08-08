A pro-Buhari campaign group, President Muhammadu Buhari Sensitisation/Workshop Committee (PMB-SWC), North-central chapter, has declared that no other presidential candidate in the country can defeat President Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

The committee whose aim is to carry out sensitisation, workshop and rally for the re-election of President Buhari in the North-central, gave an assurance that the president would be re-elected in 2019

The Chairman, North-central Division of PMB-SWC, Williams Ozi-Raji, said this yesterday in Abuja while briefing journalists on the activities of the group ahead of the 2019 general election.

Ozi-Raji said plans had been concluded to carry out sensitisation programmes to ensure President Buhari is reelected for a second term.

“Within the age bracket of those who have served in government, we do not have anybody that equals President Buhari in terms of character and credibility ,” he said.

According to Ozi-Raji, the group will also work for the election of other contestants in the All Progressives Congress (APC), from ward to the federal level.

“After President Buhari, only a few of the younger generation can match his character and credibility, but within the age bracket of those who have served in government and still intend to serve they do not have any person that can equally wear his shoe.

“In achieving this, a lot has been put on ground structurally because if you do not plan, it simply means you have planned to fail,” he said.