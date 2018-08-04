A group of stakeholders from southern Borno on Saturday called for the rotation of political positions in the state.

The group, under the auspices of the Southern Borno Movement for Rotation of Power (SBMOP), made the call at its maiden summit tagged: “Borno and the Challenges of Leadership,” in Maiduguri.

Malam Ibrahim Usman, the Chairman of the group, said that the state had produced six governors since the return of democracy on Oct. 1, 1979, but none was from the Southern part of the state.

Usman said that rotation of power was crucial to the success and development of the zone and the state.

He added that “today, some of the most neglected areas in the zone include Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Gwoza, Shani, Bayo, Kwaya/Kusar, Hawul and Askira Uba.”

He noted that citizens from the area were appointed to positions that would not add any meaningful value to the people, stressing that “good governance is about ensuring that power is given to the people through the people and not through selection.”

Mr Peter Lassa, a Professor of Mathematics from University of Jos (UNIJOS) said that the campaign for a governor from southern Borno would succeed only when stakeholders unite.

Lassa, who lamented that southern Borno had been marginalised in both state and the national levels, added that “those elected in various political positions should take note of the oath of allegiance which is to ensure justice and equity for all without bias.

“Today, southern Borno has no meaningful federal and state projects. The only project we have is the Federal Technical College and the NTA, which is not functioning.’’

The mathematician, therefore, said it was ripe for the senatorial area to produce the next governor in the state in 2019.

Sen. Ali Ndume (Borno South), urged the people to be united toward achieving the desired goal.

He said “no matter what we desire to achieve, if there is no unity, we can never succeed in achieving it.

“My senatorial district is the smallest in southern Borno, but today, I am the senator from

the zone.

We must, therefore, remove all sentiments and differences to achieve our goal.’’

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammad, said leaders must be fair, just and ensure equity in a democratic society.

Represented by Mr Garba Abari, the Director-General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mohammed said every Nigerian had the constitutional right to seek quality representation.

The Borno Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, reiterated the determination of his administration to overall development of the state.

Shettima said that the state government had rehabilitated six primary and 16 secondary schools destroyed by Boko Haram in the southern part of the state.

He added that the government had rehabilitated 250 Churches also destroyed by Boko Haram and sponsored about 1,600 indigent persons from the area to perform this year’s Hajj.

Shettima said that the state government had also completed many projects destroyed by Boko Haram in the last six years and commended members of the group for their commitment toward the overall development of the state.