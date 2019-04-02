<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Justice for Peace Advocacy of Nigeria (JUPAN) has urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the deputy Senate President position to the Southeast in the 9th National Assembly.

The National President of the group, Mr Austin Okezie, made the plea on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to Okezie, in the interest of justice, equity and fairness, the group is advocating the zoning of the post to the Southeast to further entrench national integration, peace and unity.

“Our organisation stands for justice and we believe that where there is justice, there will be peace naturally.

“We are pleading with the leadership of the APC to do justice and zone the position of deputy Senate President to the Southeast, because doing otherwise is going to be a day light injustice against this region.

“We are urging, we are pleading with the powers that be; ranging from President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC Chairman, the APC National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, Senators-elect, all stakeholders, to do justice by zoning the post to the Southeast.

“We are pleading and calling on all well-meaning Nigerians to join in this agitation for the sake of justice and peace,” Okezie said.

According to him, there is a rumour making the round that the APC leadership feels reluctant to give the position to the zone because the region could not produce enough votes in the just-concluded elections.

He said that the APC leaders in the region did all within their capability to deliver votes to APC, not minding that the zone was PDP dominated.

Okezie said that there was a reasonable and appreciable increase in the number of votes delivered to the ruling party in 2019 elections than in 2015 elections.

“So, what the party is supposed to do is to encourage this region by giving them the post of deputy Senate President. If the party does otherwise, it will do more harm to the country than good.

“So, Southeast must not be denied this position; we are calling on the President to use his prerogative to make sure justice is done because we know he is a President that promotes Justice, equity and fairness.

“In the interest of equity, justice and fairness, we are asking that the post of deputy senate president should be zoned to the Southeast,” he said.

According to him, providence has made it that the only person standing as the Senator-elect from the region with his certificate of return, remains Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, who should be given the position.

He said that Kalu, as a great mobiliser who so many people look up to, had a very sound record, and was more than capable to handle the post.

Okezie said that the party would gain a lot if the post was given to Kalu.

JUPAN, according to him, is made up of justice-seeking Nigerians from all parts of the country, as a national group.