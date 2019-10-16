<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A socio-political organisation, Mbaise Youths Congress, has barred the media aide to the former governor of the state, Sam Onwuemeodo, from coming home for allegedly sabotaging the opportunity given to Mbaise to produce the governor of the state.

The Chairman of the group, Eric Amaefule, in a statement on Tuesday, said “The way and manner Deacon Sam Onwuemeodo has been behaving is amazing to the entire Mbaise nation.

The group backed the Mbaise League of Professionals, which declared of Onwuemeodo as persona non grata in the Mbaise Nation.

When contacted, Onwuemeodo said, “I have passed that stage in politics. What they are doing is mushroom politics and they cannot stop me. I am a figure in Mbaise nation and they cannot stop me.”