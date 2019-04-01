<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A pro Buhari group, Initiative for Demonstrating Change in Nigeria, has called on all members elect of the National Assembly to support the decision of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to elect Senator Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila as Senate President and Speaker of the Federal House Representatives of the National Assembly respectively.

Speaking to journalists in Abakaliki, the National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Chinedu Ogah, noted that the contributions of Lawan as the Majority Leader of the Senate for the unity of the country projected him as a core APC loyalist and man of the people.

Ogah who delivered his Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi state with the highest votes in the South East to president Buhari called on all members of APC to imbibe the Party’s discipline to sustain the Adams Oshiomhole’s legacies in the party.

He maintained that the choices of Lawan and Gbajabiamila are square pegs in square holes for the legislative fortunes of the country.

The group urged members elect of the APC in the two Chambers of the national Assembly to display total loyalty to the supremacy of the party, to avoid the repeat of the scenario of the 8th Assembly.

Ogah also called on members elect of other political parties to put the interest of the country above Party politics and forge a common front that would promote cohesion and unity in the nation’s legislative arm.

He said: “Ahmed Lawan has displayed maturity as the true leader that will unite the national Assembly. He is a lover, intelligent, humble and believer in one Nigeria. We should elect him as the Senate President because he has displayed love that he does not put party interest above national interest”.

“We are also supporting Femi Gbajabiamila for the speakership of the House of Representatives because despite his lost for the position in the outgoing Assembly, he was never antagonistic to the leadership of the green chamber. He displayed love and loyalty in the service of this country”.

“The two candidates are God-fearing leaders who believe in the unity of Nigeria. We, the Initiative of Demonstrating Change in Nigeria strongly support the position of the National leadership of APC on the choices already adopted to avoid the aberration which led to the crises in the outgoing Assembly”, Ogah said.

The group further congratulated the President elect, Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the President would consolidate on his war against corruption and as well improve on the shortcomings of his first term.