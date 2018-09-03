A support group under the aegis of Nigeria Democratic Forum for Atiku Abubakar, SEND-FFAA, yesterday said it has mapped out strategies to secure the South East geopolitical zone for the presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar come 2019.

According to the group, the former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar has the capacity and intellect to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next year’s general election and would as well steer the country in the right direction.

Briefing newsmen in Abakaliki, the National Chairman of the group, Dr Chukwu John Aja, said that with the master plan his group has set in motion, winning the presidential election would be a walkover for Atiku if he secures the PDP’s ticket.

Aja who described Atiku as a detribalized Nigerian assured that the Presidential aspirant would be a blessing to Ndigbo in particular and the country in general if he wins the 2019 general election.

“Atiku is the man who will address the many challenges affecting us as nation and will ensure that the marginalization of the South East zone especially in the appointment of the public office holders at the federal level will be a thing of the past”, he said.