Group: Why Asiwaju Tinubu is not too old to contest 2023 Presidency

In the build-up of the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu Legacy Forum (TLC), a support group for the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has declared that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not too old to contest for the seat of President in the next general elections.

The support group while dismissing claims that the APC chieftain is not physically fit for the office of presidency when addressing journalists in Abuja said Tinubu is not too old to lead Nigeria, especially that older people have led the country in the past.

Speaking through the FCT Chapter Coordinator, Barrister Abdullahi Awwal Muhammad, TLC assured that Tinubu would be a promising candidate to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, as he would be able to continue the good work of Buhari and do more.

Speaking, he said, “The nation’s youths should support the aspirations of the APC National Leader, even as he (Tinubu) does not negate the ‘Not too young to run’ act. Our youths have to learn politics before they can begin to run for office.

“Tinubu has been learning these politics since the days of the Azikiwe’s as a youth.

“For now, only the experienced should be in power, the youths should cue themselves with the likes of Tinubu, Atiku and other veterans in politics,” Muhammad said.

“As you are all aware, the APC National Leader has started wide consultation across the country over his ambition, even though he has not made it public.

“But as a group, like many well-meaning Nigerians, who are yearning for continuous development of this great country, and who also believe in the continuity of laudable projects and programmes of the present administration under APC, we believe in the leadership of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, as the next president of this country.”

Muhammad further said that the former Lagos State Governor had only done surgeries on his knees but that his mental and physical states were strong enough for the cumbersome responsibilities of the Presidency.

He said the TLF would in the next few weeks embark on sensitization of communities in the FCT to enlighten the residents on why they should support Tinubu’s aspiration for the development of the country.