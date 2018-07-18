Chairman, Grassroots Mobilizers for Buhari (GMB), Ambassador Fatima M. Goni, has appealed to the Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC) to reconsider the court action they took against the Adams Oshiomhole led All Progressives Congress, (APC) even as she dismisses the recent coalition of the PDP and other parties.

Goni, maintained that the so called Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the PDP and other parties is a dubious script by a section of the political class using names of coalition of political parties as a tool for mischief and campaign of distraction against President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC.

Goni in a statement on behalf of GMB, titled “conspiracy against Buhari by PDP in collaboration with some registered political parties”, equally picked holes in the purported MoU and described their association as anti people and billed for premature death.

According to the group, the coalition is an amalgamation of strange bed fellows that doesn’t have any agenda for the development of the country and progress of the Nigerian people. “In fact, the PDP is afflicted with the virus of minority complex as their members are decamping out of the party on a daily basis.”

She noted that the focus of the so called coalition should be tailored towards apologising to the Nigerian people for the PDP’s past misdeeds such as hunger, anguish, pains and maladministration inflicted on the citizenry during the past sixteen locust years of PDP in power.

He said Nigerians can still vividly recall the wanton looting of public treasury, political assassinations and insecurity that became the order of the day during the years of misrule perpetuated by the PDP that is now organising cash and carry coalition of parties motivated by deceptive memorandum of understanding.