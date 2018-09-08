Supporters of Senator Danjuma Goje have paid and obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms for Gombe Central Senatorial district for Senator Danjuma Goje.

Members of the group under the aegis of Gombe Central APC Support Group led by Adamu Mohammed Manga stormed the APC National secretariat, in Abuja to purchase the form.

The group in a statement issued for their Campaign office signed by Alhaji Adamu said that the group decided to purchase the form for Senator Goje because the people of Gombe Central Senatorial district are feeling his impact in the National Assembly.

He explained that Senator Goje has brought dividends of democracy to the grass root people in Gombe Central through distributions of health care facilities to all local governments in the Senatorial district and also embarked on series of empowerment programmes for the artisans and bursary awards for the students in the area.

The group also commended Senator Goje for human capital development in the district adding that the Senatorial district enjoyed quality representation under him in the National Assembly.

According to him, we decided to purchase the form for Senator Danjuma Goje because he has represented the Senatorial district very well in the Senate. He has impacted the lives of Gombe Central people positively through series of his empowerment programmes. He also made provision for healthcare facilities in all local governments in the Senatorial district.

He added, “We believe if we re-elect him back to the Senate he will do more for the people of Gombe Central.”