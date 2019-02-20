



The Taraba Volunteer Group (TVG) Wednesday alleged that some three thousand soldiers were deployed to Taraba state for the purpose of rigging the elections on February 23 and March 9 in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC has however denied the allegation.

TVG State Coordinator, Joseph Terence, in his briefing in Jalingo, noted that Taraba is among the 10 (PDP) states the APC-led government has earmarked to “forcefully” wrestle power from, irrespective of the damages and costs involved.

“The postponement of the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 16 exposed the plot. 3000 fake soldiers were deployed to the state.

“All the road check points, that were hitherto dismantled, came back alive with strange-looking, unprofessional men in military uniforms taking charge. They were fake soldiers but heavily armed.

“The same contingent of fake soldiers is on their way back to their duty posts in Taraba for the election starting on February 23.

“Their brief is to pave the way for fake electoral materials to have smooth sail in their destinations, and to cause confusion in PDP strongholds. This is to create opportunity for the APC to manipulate the poll,” Terence said.

The group said the arrangement for rigging is in fulfillment of the request by the Taraba State flag bearer, Sani Abubakar Danladi, that President Muhammadu Buhari should provide him and the APC “adequate security men” to enable him take over Taraba State.

APC spokesman, Aaron Artimas, denied planning to rig the election in Taraba state, saying the PDP was only jittery of the election.

He added he is not aware of fake soldiers’ presence in Taraba state.

“But I am aware that the federal government was deploying military personnel to flash points in the country, of which Taraba is one of them.”