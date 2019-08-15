<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Young Star Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has advised youths in Kogi and Bayelsa to shun electoral violence and thuggery during the Nov. 16 governorship polls in the two states.

Mr Kingsley Bangwell, the Executive Director of the foundation, gave the advice in Abuja in an interview.

He also advised them to be change agents in the country’s electoral process by adhering to electoral guidelines.

“We seek to expand the political frontiers of the youth with the aim of making them key into the ideology that a free, fair and credible election and electoral process is achievable.

“While doing this, we also advise the youths in both states not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs during elections,’’ he said.

The executive director advised the youth to key into productive ventures to earn a living, thereby becoming self-reliant rather than engage in acts that could jeopardise their future.

He further advised them against any form of violence that could hinder growth, adding that the only way youths could progress was to continue to maintain the peace.

Bangwell also cautioned them against snatching ballot boxes and perpetrating any kind of violence during the elections.