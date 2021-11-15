Plateau United for Protection of Democracy (PUFPOD) has alleged that Sen. Gabriel Suswan, the former Governor of Benue State, is hell-bent on causing unrest in Plateau State to score cheap political points for his sponsors.

The group in a statement signed by Comrade Istifanus Abok, its President, accused Suswan of the betrayer, stressing that the Senator representing Benue State in the ninth assembly had abandoned his constituency to wage a war against the Government and people of Plateau State.

The group expressed shock at the statement attributed to Suswan on the floor of the assembly where he called on his colleagues to ensure the removal of the elected Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Yakubu Sanda, describing such statement as “absurd, insensitive and bizarre, with intent to instigate hatred and crisis in the state.”

The group wondered why a former Governor and Senator of neighbouring Benue State would postulate on Plateau affairs, without consulting with Senator Hezekiah Dimka and Senator Nora Dadu’ut who are his colleagues, to get a balanced position of developments in their State.

The group added: “We are surprised that Sen. Suswan who kept mute amid insecurity in his constituency, resulting in the gruesome murder of his brother and the attempted murder of Alfred Atera, Council Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, has suddenly regained his voice to castigate Governor Simon Lalong over actions of an independent arm of government.”

Speaking further, the group urged Sen Suswan to focus his attention more on the recall process being championed by his constituency for lack of performance and adequate representation.

The group recalled that Sankera United for Democracy and Development (SUDD) had threatened to initiate the recall of Senator Gabriel Suswam of Benue State for allegedly neglecting the Sankera people of Benue North-East, which he represents, comprising of Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala councils.

The group led by Edward had told reporters in Abuja that consultation had been concluded to begin the process of recalling Suswam from the senate.

“Our people cannot breathe anymore. The most disturbing aspect of this is the incontrovertible fact that our son, Senator Gabriel Suswam, has become a fugitive senator.

“To his satisfaction, he has maintained a vivacious silence. His absence in his immediate constituency of Sankera to address the people is disturbing. Suswam has committed many sins against the people of Sankera,” he said.