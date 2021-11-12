Group accuses Senator Gyang of attempt to remove new Plateau speaker

Rescue Mission Vanguard, a new Plateau State political group, has alleged that Sen. Istifanus Gyang, the Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, is planning with his cronies to remove Hon. Yakubu Sands, the newly Senator elected Speaker, of the State House of Assembly.

The group said that Gyang recently invited the Senate to set up a committee to remove the current Speaker, accusing the State Assembly members of illegally impeaching the former Speaker, Hon. Abok Ayuba.

The group said that Gyang purported that only eight members out of 24 of the House impeached the ousted speaker.

But, the Rescue Mission Vanguard in a statement signed by Joshua Nanle, its Chairman, countered Gyang’s position, saying that by his precedence he lacked the pedigree and commitment to the democratic norms and patriotism to champion the removal of the current speaker.

The Group also insisted that the former Speaker was removed by the majority because 16 members of the House of Assembly signed his impeachment.

Going memory lane, the group recalled the anti-democratic roles Gyang played in the past to bring political chaos and instability to Plateau state.

“It is worthy to note that Senator Gyang fully supported the corrupt imposition of the State of Emergency on Plateau on May 18, 2004, by the Olusegun Obasanjo-led administration where democratic structures were suspended. But under President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, when his administration mulled declaring a state of emergency on the Jonah Jang administration, he mobilised youths to air their voices resisting the imposition until there was the declaration that democratic structures would not be suspended. He supported the first emergency rule despite knowing that it was faulty.

“He supported the coup against the Habu Shindai led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau in 2005, and the forceful relocation of the party office from Kalwa House to Yakubu Gowon Way Jos, to Dadin Kowa Second Gate against the constitution of the party.”

The group insisted that the illegal impeachment of Chief Joshua Dariye from governance, which contributed immensely to his principal’s ascension of the seat of government was never condemned Gyang.

It also recalled that during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries in 2006, Gyang’s principal, Jonah Jang did not get the required percentage to be the governorship flag bearer, but then President Obasanjo single-handedly gave him the ticket against the party’s constitution.

“In governance, Gyang never condemned the blatant disregard of court orders by their administration in making the rightful victors of some local governments elections chairmen of their councils such as late Hitler Dadi, late Dan Dull and so on.

“In 2013, his principal contested the Nigerian Governors Forum chairmanship elections with Rt. Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State. He was defeated but claimed victory with 16 against 19. Gyang did not frown but proudly called him NGF chairman,” the group said.

The Rescue Mission Group also noted that Gyang and his principal went to Faithway Chapel in 2013, and said God supported successful rigging without condemnation as if rigging was a democratic norm.

“It is worthy of interest to note that the impeached Speaker, Abok, was on the same page with Gyang during the 2015 general elections and part of the greater together. Furthermore, they took Abok to some top PDP stalwarts with the promise that he would defect to the PDP,” the group said.

It further explained that Gyang was not fighting for the interest of Plateau as he exhibited under Dariye and Governor Lalong, adding that most of his foot soldiers fully participated in the #EndSARS protests in the state that caused the state much pain.