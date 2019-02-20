



Ahead of Saturday’s rescheduled elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been bashed for allegedly substituting trained ad-hoc staff with untrained ones in the Katsina State.

A group, “Concerned Citizens of Katsina State,” in a statement signed by its chairman, Comrade Muhammad Yahuza, and others said what the commission did was a violation of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

According to the group, “We have noticed discrepancies, malpractices and irregularities on the commission’s ad-hoc staff list pasted at the 34 LGAs of the state.”

The group added that the new list contained names of persons, who were not on the first list of those that participated in the three-day training conducted by the commission.

The added, “That even some of the serving corps members were excluded in violation of the memorandum of understanding reached between the commission and the National Youth Service Corps in 2011.”

It said that the commission allowed politicians to put undue pressure on it, to the extent of co-opting their purported list of party stalwarts to serve as ad-hoc staff, adding that a majority of those that were trained were excluded.

The group urged the commission to immediately address the matter to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the state, adding that, failure could lead to litigation, loss of confidence and a bad precedent.

However, when newmen contacted the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Jibril Ibrahim Zarewa, he declined any comment on the issue.