<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo Peoples Movement, group comprising of members of the All Progressives Congress opposed to the second term tenure of Governor Godwin Obaseki, has accused the Governor of spending N1bn for his second term bid.

It alleged that Governor Obaseki gave money to social media men and women and other groups to rubbish the name of National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The EPM vowed to resist any attempt to bring down Oshiomhole and added that he has done so well to remain the National Chairman of APC.

Convener of the EPM, Barr. Henry Idahagbon, urged members of Edo APC to collect the money ‘Obaseki is sharing now but we will refuse his second term ambition.’

Idahagbon said it was laughable for ‘an unknown group called the Edo APC Coalition for Progress to call on the National Chairman to resign his position.

He said it was sad and unfortunate for the Edo Governor to engage in mudslinging against the man who made him governor.

According to him, “This is the same Governor who said he will not share money to politicians but from our records, the governor has expended over N1billion so far in campaigning for his second term.

“We also understood that some of the people who became willing tools to Obaseki at that press conference were people facing EFCC charges over the corruption in SUBEB. It’s obvious they have been blackmailed by Obaseki into holding that press conference so they can get a soft landing.

“Oshiomhole has done well for our great party and the leadership of this party in Edo state, made up of the authentic leaders like us, pass vote of Confidence on his leadership. And we warn that we will not allow Edo to be used as a fertile soul like Obaseki is turning it into, to tarnish the name of our dear son, Oshiomhole.

“Those who are after Oshiomhole are people who have failed both their people and party in the discharge of their duties such as Governor Obaseki and he will surely pay for this betrayal.”

“Spending money on daily basis to bribe people to endorse him will not save him from being defeated at the APC Primaries which he is struggling to run unopposed.”