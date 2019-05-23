<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Oyo Kajola Group had accused the the state Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, of creating policy bottlenecks for the Governor-elect, Mr Seyi Makinde.

The group, in a statement on Wednesday by its media coordinator, Taiwo Ogunlade, said it had observed that the outgoing government had recently been taking some actions, possibly aimed at frustrating the commencement of the incoming administration.

It, however, said with its knowledge of the governor-elect, no amount of impediments put on the path of his administration would hinder him from providing quality service to the people of the state.

“It is unbecoming of an administration that has spent eight years in the saddle to orchestrate policy somersaults and start the implementation of policies aimed largely at creating problems for the incoming administration,” it said.

The group pointed out that Ajimobi’s actions such as his insincerity on the N30,000 minimum wage, contracts award spree and the announcement of restoration of 100 per cent subventions to tertiary institutions, barely a week to his government’s exit, are targeted at creating bottlenecks for the Makinde administration.

The group wondered why the state government had suddenly realised its responsibilities to the tertiary institutions, workers and other sectors, after abandoning them for so long.

It added, “It can only be an evidence that the outgoing administration had deliberately strangulated the institutions all along. Little wonder our people in Oyo State rewarded them with the huge mark of failure at the general elections.”