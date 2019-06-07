<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A gender-based group, Women In Politics Forum (WIPF), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to ensure that all federal appointments are evenly shared between men and women.

This is even as the group backed Nikiruka Oyejeocha, a member representing Isuikwato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, for the speakership position of the House of Representatives.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, its president, Ebere Ifendu, argued that their demand became imminent because of the abymal performances of women in the last general elections.

“Mr. President can go further by following the global trend of 50/50 as practised by South Africa, Rwanda and the rest.

“Though the elections have come and gone, Nigerian women – millions of which voted for you yet a second time, women across ethnic, religious, social and cultural divide are saddened by the stark reality of the poor representation of women across board, in all elective offices despite concerted efforts to achieve the 35% Affirmative Action.