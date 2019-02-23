



The Delta State gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, Saturday expressed confidence about the victory of the All Progressive Congress Presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, and other candidates of the party in the area.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after casting his ballot at Abraka Ward 1, unit 8, said “President Muhammadu Buhari has done so well and deserved another term in office to complete his good work.

Speaking on the conduct of the election, he said, “The environment is quite peaceful, and I just voted, though there were rumours of some technical issues about the machines. I have no iota of doubt about the victory of APC candidates.

“l know we shall win, and I hope that the elections will be peaceful in other places, I heard that people are still trying to snatch ballot boxes in some places, but I don’t see the need for that when the election is peaceful.”

Ogboru advice all eligible voters to vote for all APC candidates to maintain peace, saying that the future is bright for all APC candidates and that they are not expecting anything short of victory for President Buhari, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and house of Representative candidates.”