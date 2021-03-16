



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Nigerian Afrobeat star, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, and hip hop artist, Ayodeji Balogun musically known as Wizkid, for winning awards at the 63rd 2021 Grammys held in Los Angeles, United States of America.

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, in a statement issued yesterday, said the awards crowned the efforts of Nigerian superstars such as Fela Anikulakpo Kuti and others, who were the main progenitors of Afrobeat/Afropop that has become the mainstream music all over the world.

According to Akpanudoedehe, “As a party, we are immensely proud that the country’s musical stars are leading the pack of young Africans who are redefining the global music space.”





Akpanudoedehe said Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category with his ‘Twice as Tall’ album, while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyonce ‘Brown Skin Girl’.

He added: “This is unarguably Nigeria’s biggest moment on the world music stage, and an affirmation of our artistes as well as the vibrant Afrobeat genre as an international musical force.”

The APC secretary stressed that Burna Boy and Wizkid’s Grammy awards are an inspiration to Nigerian youths as they continue to make their marks in different endeavours.

He noted that the youths are the country’s asset, adding that their creativity, talent, energy, innovation, and drive are positively impacting and changing the world.