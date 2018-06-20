Ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressive Congress (APC) slated for Saturday, another chairmanship aspirant, Prof. Osarhiemen Osunbor, has withdrawn from the race.

One of the aspirants, Chief Ibrahim Emokpaire, had earlier withdrawn from the race and directed his supporters to vote for former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole.

Osunbor Wednesday visited Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to inform him about his decision.

Osunbor said Oshiomhole had the experience to lead the party to the next level.

He said that he joined the race not to fight Oshiomhole as it was being insinuated but to also see how he could contribute his quota to the growth of the party.

According to him, “I came here specially in solidarity with my wife and I want to say that you have the experience and all it takes to lead APC. I want to state here that I never joined the race for chairmanship to fight you, never.

“I appreciate the relationship which has existed between your family and mine over the years. I do not want this to destroy our relationship. I am happy the President is with you and majority of our party leaders are with you and I have great respect for Mr President.”

Osunbor said he was stepping down for him and to support his aspiration because Oshiomhole was his brother, friend and a man that was well respected across the country.

“I can tell you that by Saturday we may go for that election unopposed so that we will not go and start counting votes that will take us for too long. I congratulate you and I will work to ensure you succeed”, he stated.

On his part, Oshiomhole expressed joy for the visit, saying he intends to work with leaders like Osunbor to move the party forward.

“I think we have a huge challenge ahead after the convention and we will need people like Osunbor to assist. I am happy you decided to withdraw because somehow I was worried due to the relationship we have enjoyed over the years” he stated.