<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The gubernatorial candidate of the New Progressives Movement (NPM) in the last general elections in Kwara, Mallam Abdulazeez Yinka- Oniyangi has lamented the deplorable condition of the state’s economy, saying ‘ a lot had gone bad’

He, therefore, tasked governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq to roll off his sleeves and be ready to fix the economy.

Oniyangi, an aviation expert who expressed this view in a chat with newsmen in his office in Abuja admonished governor AbdulRasaq to also use his good offices in identifying areas of the state’s core competence in order to revamp the near-collapse economy.

Although, the NPM chieftain acknowledged that the present administration in Kwara was facing an enormous challenge he however optimistic that the challenges are surmountable if the needed policies and programme are formulated and implemented.

He lamented that virtually all the sectors of the state’s economy were in bad shapes.

Outlining possible solutions to the myriad of problems confronting the state, Oniyangi suggested huge investment in the youth, by creating enabling environment for private investors to create job opportunities.

He said, “For me,, nothing has changed in Kwara.I must be honest with you but I can only hope and pray for the current administration to be well directed. A lot has gone bad in Kwara State. A huge lot has gone wrong in Kwara Stare.





“How you correct it is what I do know. But for me, I think the government should focus on the economy and properly visible poverty alleviation. Getting our youths out of the streets and get them working. We have landmass and many things in our favour, rather than concentrating on the ills of the past. That would make more sense “Oniyangi added.

“The education system is bad health sector has collapsed. Nothing works. But it is a tough challenge for the current government. It is surmountable and strongly believed that. And I think they are trying in their own little way. For me, it is too early in the day to judge them. Even if you put a goat or dog in government, it will want to make a difference. It takes time. Let us give them two or three years before the next election and see what they have been able to achieve.

“I have not been invited officially, but quite a number of people in government are my friends and brothers. Even if I am called I am the kind of person that is ultra vires. I think there is a lot I can do for them in the areas of the capacity building, health Sector and also turning around and making Kwara the centre of excellence in health care.

“Why can’t we make Kwara the home of best, the care and centre of excellence in education? If I am approached why not? My ambition is not as important as the economic development of Kwara State“