The Chief Press Secretary to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Tever Akase, has declared that he has no governorship ambition ahead of 2023.

Akase stated this in reaction to a report by a local newspaper which named him among some possible young Nigerians who may feature prominently in the 2023 governorship election across Nigeria.

The governor’s Media Aide stated this in a terse statement he signed and forwarded to newsmen, on Friday.





“I have seen my picture among others on the front page of The Pivot newspaper with a caption, “Young persons who may feature prominently in the 2023 governorship election.

“Though the newspaper used the word ‘may’ in the said caption, I wish to unambiguously state that I do not have 2023 governorship ambition,” the statement reads.