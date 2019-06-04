<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni and his Borno State counterpart Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum have made key appointments for their administrations.

Buni approved the appointment of Alh. Abdullahi Gashua aka Opera as his Chief of Staff.

According to Shuaibu Abullahi, the Press Secretary to Secretary to Yobe State Government Baba Mala Wali, the appointment is with immediate effect.

Gashua, until his new appointment was the Director of Administration All Progressive Congress (APC) Headquarters, Abuja.

His appointment came just hours after former Chief of Staff, Mohammed Nur Alkali was announced as the new Permanent Secretary Special Duties, Government House, Damaturu.

In Borno state, Governor Zulum on Monday confirmed the appointment of Barrister Mustapha Ali Busuguma as his Principal Private Secretary , Government House, Maiduguri.

A letter by Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Mohammed Hassan with reference no GO/S/HOS/EST/31/T.I and dated June 3, 2019 described the appointment as purely on merit.

The letter reads in parts: “I am pleased to inform you that the executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved your appointment as a principal private secretary with effect from May 30, 2019.

“Your appointment, without doubt, is based on your dedication to duty, honesty, and experience demonstrated in your place of work.

“It is therefore expected that you will justify ‎the confidence reposed in you by His Excellency and reciprocate with renewed zeal, determination and commitment.”

Busuguma is a lawyer, Mass communicator and seasoned administrator who has served different administrations from 2003 to date. He was a Ministerial secretary at ‎the Government House, directly serving in the Governor’s office.