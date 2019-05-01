<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Five governors from the Southwest geo-political zone on Tuesday night presented a united front for the emergence of the House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

At a meeting held at the Abuja residence of Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday night, more than 90 percent of all members-elect from the region cutting across all political parties met with governors from the region.

Besides the host, Fayemi, governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), and Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), who was represented by Senator Teslim Folarin.

Lagos and Ogun states Governors-elect, Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun respectively were also present at the meeting that held for over two hours.

According to a source from the meeting, the governors made it clear that Gbajabiamila is a project for the region

“Governor Fayemi did not mince words telling the members-elect that Gbajabiamila’s candidacy is not for himself but for the Southwest.

He told them that it was a national project that must be accomplished with a sincerity of purpose that would portray APC as a strong and cohesive party, with totally loyal members,” she said.

Yemi Adaramodu (Ekiti) told newsmen that the meeting was a masterstroke that would not only convince members of the House but also change the course of the contest in favour of the choice of the party.

Gbajabiamila’s campaign Coordinator for Southwest, Akeem Adeyemi, disclosed that the major contender from the region, Segun Odebunmi (Oyo) has finally aligned himself with the position of the party on the issue.

Adeyemi also said the support for Gbajabiamila cuts across the six zones of the country considering the declaration of support from different state governors and other stakeholders.

He said: “As you can see, the presence of the entire governors and governors-elect from the region at this forum speaks volume.

“Their involvement is all about rallying us that Gbajabiamila’s candidacy is not only on merit but the wisest political choice.

“On Honourable Odebunmi, I can tell you that he has finally aligned himself with the position of the party.

“He is on the same page with us as confirmed by himself tonight”.

Odebunmi, who was also present at the meeting and seen taking photop opportunity session with the others at end of the meeting, left immediately.

When called by our reporter on his mobile phone for his comments over the new development, he said he would not speak to a reporter he does not know.

“I don’t know you, I have never met you, I don’t know if you even cover the House of Representatives,” he said.