



The outgoing chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has said President Muhammadu Buhari expects all the cooperation he can get from the new crop of state governors, as he begins his second term.

He said the President would expect nothing less, given the assistance state governments got from him, especially his magnanimity of releasing bailout funds to enable financially constrained states settle arrears of salaries.

Yari, who is bowing out as NGF chairman by May this year, told State House correspondents in Abuja on Friday, that, “I will like to see a leadership that will perform better than I did, the type that will work in tandem with the presidency.

“I appreciate my colleagues for giving me the cooperation and within the forum, there was no break up, and there was no crisis between the presidency and the forum.

“We worked together for our economy to grow and to support the president on his agenda to fight corruption and insecurity.

“You are fully away of what the President has done to the state, the bailouts to ensure that workers can be paid their salaries. We are all from the states including Mr. President himself.

“I can give the governors pass mark. Mr. President has commissioned a number of projects in the states, at times he sent representative.

“So, I hope the NGF will remain united and work in tandem with the federal government’s agenda.”

The governor, who has just been elected a senator to represent Zamfara State, attributed his electoral victory and that of the governorship candidate who he supported, to his ability to manage the direct primaries adopted by his All Progressive Congress (APC).

He explained: “I have said it times without number, I am the first chairman, who oversaw the pioneer direct primaries in Osun State with 18 candidates contesting for the governorship position of the state. They were all high profile candidates including the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, many former permanent secretaries, the speaker of the state, the secretary to the government of the state.”