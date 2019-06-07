<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Zamfara State All Progressives Congress (APC) will play credible opposition to the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), former Governor Abdul Aziz Abubakar Yari said yesterday in his Sallah message to the people.

According to Yari, the APC as opposition political party would offer constructive criticism that would assist the PDP government in delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

“Ours is not going to be the type that only criticised against even the best of the decision by government. Zamfara politics is one family, even though we have our resolves and unresolved differences,” he said.

On if he would defect to another political party aside from the APC, Yari said he would never leave the party, even if its name is to be changed.

The former governor, who urged the citizens to support the new administration, said: “The reason for your support to the governor, based on my experience as governor, is: if you trouble the governor, it’ll be difficult for him to deliver meaningful development. If he is not happy, then you’ll not be happy.”

Yari said he is fulfilled because he has paved the way for the continuation of positive growth in the state.

He stressed that he achieved so much in the area of physical infrastructural development because he never awarded any project throughout his tenure until he has deposited at least 60 percent of the total cost of the contract.