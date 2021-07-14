Governor Yahaya: I have outperformed all military, civilian governments in Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya on Wednesday disclosed that his administration has in two years outperformed all previous administrations, including two militaries and three civilian governments in the state.

According to Inuwa, about 180 promises were made in his campaign manifesto, of which he said two-third of the promises have been fulfilled.

‘I challenge you all, to show me right from Orji, Inuwa Bawa, Hashidu, Goje and then Dankwambo which of the administrations has performed like ours most especially in southern Gombe,’ he said.

The governor stated this during a courtesy visit to him by traditional rulers of Kaltungo and Tula Chiefdom in Kaltungo and Shongom Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state on Wednesday.

‘In no distant time, we will bring out a list of all our successes and achievements in two years for you mark based on our promises, I am sure it will all be good,’ he said.

Governor Inuwa further said ‘as you can all see today, we started with the most difficult area which was neglected, we started with Primary Healthcare and made sure that we have a Primary Health Care Centre in each of our 114 wards.

‘And then education; we have renovated or build schools in each of our wards in Gombe, so is it with security, and roads network, we have linked several communities such as Talese to Degri in Balanga LGA,’ said Inuwa.

However, a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Jibrin Danbarde, had accused Governor Yahaya’s administration of performing below expectations.

Danbarde, who decried the poor quality of education under Yahaya’s watch in Gombe State, expressed his displeasure to newsmen at the state’s Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while announcing his defection to PDP on Monday in Gombe.

He said that the present administration had performed below expectations in the health and education sectors as in other sectors. According to him, in the education sector, “we have 42 secondary schools in Gombe state and 16, 411 students in those 42 schools.

‘The state government spends about N49.9 million in a whole year to feed all 16, 411 students meaning the state government spends only N8 a day to feed a child or N2.70k per meal for three square meals per day.’

He said such a feeding arrangement showed that the present administration was not committed to improving the sector.

According to Danbarde, who was the second behind Governor Yahaya during the 2018 APC primary election added that the present administration had not invested in the youths and women in the state in terms of developing and empowering them.

He added that the poor infant and maternal mortality statistics, infrastructural decay in health, education and other sectors and collapse of social services showed how the present administration had performed.

He said that he left the APC when he refused to revalidate his membership of the party and ‘I eventually took the membership of the PDP on February 2.

‘We have witnessed bad governance in the state particularly what we have witnessed in Gombe is the government of a person by a person and for a person. Not government of the people, for the people and by the people,’ Danbarde said.