<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yayaha Bello, has joined other well meaning Nigerians to felicitate with the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege as he clocked the age of 56 years

This was made known on Saturday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Muhammed Onogwu.

Governor Bello referred to the Deputy Senate President as a staunch party man and a democrat, who has played vital roles in ensuring a smooth working relationship with the Executive arm of the Government in the interest of the country.

He noted that the recognition of his contributions to the party was affirmed with the party’s endorsement of his election as the Deputy Senate President of the 9th National Assembly.

Governor Bello affirmed that his wishes for him was long life, good health and greater achievements in all his endeavours.