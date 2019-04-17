<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday declared interest to contest the gubernatorial seat for a second term.

A government statement said Mr Bello made the declaration at the banquet hall of the Government House in Lokoja during the inauguration of the Kogi State House of Assembly Commission.

Governor Bello said his declaration came after ‘thorough consultations’ with the leadership of his party both at the national and state levels and calls from the people of Kogi State on him to run again.

The governor, in his declaration, also pointed out that following the official release of the State’s Election time table by the electoral umpire, it became necessary to make his intentions known.

APC

“I would like to inform the good people of the State, the All Progressives Congress family and supporters from the state, the Local Government Areas down to the wards and polling units, as well as various stakeholders, opinion molders, families and friends of my interest to run for a second term in office as the Executive Governor of Kogi State,” he was quoted as saying.