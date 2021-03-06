



A lawmaker representing Gokana/Khana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dumnamene Dekor, has said that with the newly commissioned flyover bridges in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital has joined the league of world class cities.

Dekor, who spoke on the sidelines of the commissioning of the Okoro-Nu-Odu and the Rumuogba 1 and 2 flyovers and other projects in Port Harcourt, said state Governor Nyesom Wike has etched his name in gold by putting Port Harcourt on the world map, depicting African beauty.

The federal representative said that he and his constituents would remain grateful to the governor for matching his campaign promises with action.

According to Dekor, the Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover, Rumuogba I and 2 flyovers, GRA Phase 2 roads (Tombia Crescent, Opobo Crescent, Isaiah Odolu Street), among other infrastructure, have enhanced the aesthetics of the state capital.

The flag-off of new flyovers on Ikwerre Road/Olu Obasanjo (Ikoku) and Aba Road/Rumu-Kalagbor (Waterlines) junction when completed would also bring out the aesthetics of the city, Dekor said.

Dekor, a one-time Commissioner for Works and former Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, described the new ultra-modern Government House Clinic fully equipped with state-of-the-art operating theatre, top Anesthesia, Ventilator, ICU Room, Endoscopy Suite, MRI Machines, Laboratory, Pharmacy and 24-hour ambulance service, as world-class and the best in Nigeria.





He described the new Rivers State Government House administrative building constructed and completed by Governor Wike as unique.

Dekor also praised the governor for proving political detractors wrong, thanking God that Governor Wike has judiciously managed available resources of the state.

‘Governor Wike has turned Port Harcourt, the Garden City, into a world-class city. I know that by the time “Mr Quality Projects” completes his developmental plans for Port Harcourt, the state capital, the city would truly become a model for city development in Nigeria,’ he said.

The lawmaker expressed delight with the policies and programmes of the Wike administration for Rivers State and gave the assurance that the governor will continue to enjoy unflinching support from members of his constituency.

‘Governor Wike has continued to make us proud. He has justified every vote given to him and we urge him to keep up the tempo.

‘Whatever he does politically, he should be rest assured that I and my constituents will always stand by him.’

He urged the people of Rivers and residents of Port Harcourt in particular to reciprocate the gesture of Governor Wike by ensuring that the world-class projects are jealously preserved.