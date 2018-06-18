Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has sworn-in the 23 Local Government Council Chairmen elected during the June 16, 2018 council election conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

Performing the swearing-in at the Executive Council Chambers on Monday, Wike charged the council chairmen to prioritise payment of salaries, promotion of security and environmental sanitation.

He said: “Now that you have emerged through a credible process, you must prioritise payment of salaries. This is key as no excuses will be tolerated.

“Council money is for salaries, development of the areas and security. You should endeavour to leave legacies of development across the state. Make a difference through the development of your local government areas.”

He advised the newly sworn-in local government council chairmen to work closely with security agencies in their local government areas.

“You must create avenues of cooperation with all the security agencies. That will help you create the right environment for development to take place in your areas”, he said.

The governor charged the council chairmen of Akuku-Toru, Asari-Toru and Degema to develop the right platforms to ensure that their communities are safe.

He challenged the council chairmen of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Oyigbo Local Government Area and Eleme Local Government Area to take serious steps to ensure they clean specific areas of their councils.

Wike urged the council chairmen to work amicably with their councillors to avoid unnecessary conflicts that would cripple their councils.

On the conduct of the Local Government elections, Wike commended the security agencies for providing security for the peaceful and credible conduct of the polls.

He also commended the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission for conducting free, fair and credible polls.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by leaders of the state, commissioners and party chieftains.