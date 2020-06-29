



Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has expressed his desire for all Southsouth states to be under the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He spoke ahead of the September governorship election in Edo State where Governor Godwin Obaseki of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) got the PDP ticket.

The Rivers State governor, who spoke on Arise TV, explained that as a loyal party man, he would want his party to win in Edo State.

He said the PDP was happy to have resolved the disagreement that ensued in Edo State before last week’s governorship primary.

“Sometimes there can be disagreements, but the ability to reconcile everybody is important. Particularly, as an opposition party, it is healthy to have division. There is no need to make people think that you don’t want them. I told Governor Obaseki so and anybody who knows me understands that I am not against anybody.

“After the primaries, everybody is very happy and Governor Obaseki is at home. If we have allowed what was going on then to continue, you will be alarmed at the level of division that will erupt, and it will be like what you see in APC.

“As a loyal party man of the Southsouth, I would want the whole region to belong to one political group, which is what it is likely to be. If APC is in a crisis, it’s not my business to help it.





“Remember, we also had our crisis under Ali Modu Sherrif and they were jubilant. As a politician, I am happy that we have taken one more states from them. I will continue to pray that they make more mistakes,” Wike said.

The governor said it was too early to play politics about 2023, dismissing speculations that he was aiming at the Presidency.

Wike said he would support Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, his predecessor, for the Presidency if he clinched the PDP ticket.

He said: “If he (Amaechi) is running under the PDP, why not? But if he is running under APC, why should I support him? I am not a member of the APC. I don’t play politics of where you come from; I don’t do that. I am a true and true Nigerian.

“If Amaechi is running for the presidency today under the PDP and he wins the ticket of the party, why not? But if he is running on the ticket of APC and I am not in APC, that will mean I am doing anti-party. That is the problem in the country; I cannot do anti-party at this level. I cannot do that.”

Wike described as unfortunate the silence of security agencies at apprehending some Amaechi supporters who allegedly threatened to destroy the state.

The governor said the threat, which went viral, appeared not to mean anything to security agencies.