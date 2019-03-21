



Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Wednesday said the enemies of the state were struggling to stop the collation and declaration of the governorship election.

He said this when the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wike said the police were now inviting electoral and collation officers to intimidate them over collated results in the governorship election.

“The police is trying to intimidate collation and electoral officers by inviting them for one offence or another so as to impinge on the collation process.

“Imagine where the police is inviting the entire returning officers, the entire electoral officers, and entire electoral officers because allegations have been made against the INEC officials. This is just to let the entire world see what we are talking about,” the governor said.

The governor noted that the enemies of the state continued to roll out strategies to destroy the governorship election collation process.

“They go by this strategy, if it fails, they go by the other strategy. They brought the army, it failed. They have gone to the court and now they want to use the police,” he pointed out.

Governor Wike said the good people of Rivers State would overcome all the challenges thrown at the state by the system.

“Like I said, this victory will be the best. It will be the sweetest amongst all the states. That is what I see coming. There is no election that will be held in this state and another party will win.

“Not to talk about a party that is not on ground. They have failed and that is the truth of the matter,” he said.

Governor Wike said the political situation in Rivers State had exposed the negative aspects of the system.

“In the end, PDP will emerge victorious in this state. It is a victory that can be delayed, but not denied.

“This morning, the other political party went to court to stop collation. As God will have it, the court did not grant them their request.

“You see how funny it is. The candidate of AAC said he won the election.”

Earlier, Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conclude the collation process for Rivers and Bauchi states, saying that the losers can approach the election tribunal to seek redress.

According to Secondus, it was illegal for anyone to stop an election midway.

He said: “I call on the INEC chairman not to drag the country into crisis because of inconclusive elections. This manoeuvre is not good for the nation’s democracy.

“He should go ahead and conclude the process of elections in Rivers and Bauchi states. We should move ahead. Those aggrieved should approach the tribunal.”

Meanwhile, an injunction requested to restrain INEC from further action on the Rivers State elections has been declined by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The African Action Congress (AAC) and its governorship candidate in Rivers State, Biokpomabo Awara, sought the restraining injunction through an ex parte application.

Awara’s candidacy is strongly backed by Rotimi Amaechi, the Transportation Minister, who took the action after the Supreme Court barred the All Progressives Congress from fielding candidates in Rivers.