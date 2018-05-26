Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has accused the federal government of refusing to release the government budget support fund meant for his state.

Wike said other states have received the fund except for Rivers, alleging that it is because of his critical stance on national issues.

He was quoted to have said this on Saturday during the commissioning of three road projects by James Ibori, former Delta governor.

Simeon Nwakaudu, his spokesman, quoted Wike as saying: “Nothing will stop me from defending Niger Delta and Rivers state. They denied Rivers state government support fund which has been given to all other states.

“They denied Rivers state this fund, claiming that I should stop criticising the federal government. Stopping our funds will not stop me from defending Niger Delta and Rivers state.

The governor said in spite of the situation, his administration will continue to embark on development projects in the state.

“The residents of this area will agree with me that their roads were not motorable. I resolved that we must reconstruct the roads”, he said.

The commissioning programme was witnessed by the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.