Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has alerted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to sign the amended Electoral Act is a grand plot to rig the 2019 general elections.

Wike, who made the declaration in Port Harcourt, pleaded with the international community to revoke visas of Federal Government officials who destroy democracy and rule of law in the country.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, he asserted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was determined to manipulate the electoral process against the wishes of Nigerians and damn the consequences.

“Why has the President not signed the Electoral Act?

What is his fear? What do you mean by mistakes and errors they didn’t see in one month?

Is it possible for there to be errors for the first, second and third time?

Does it not tell Nigerians that they are not prepared for election? He queried.

He alleged that the presidency was prepared to write the results of the elections and damn the consequences, adding that some government officials who left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) confirmed the plot.

“I can confidently tell you that these people are not prepared for the election. All they want to do is write the results and let the Heavens fall,” he said.

Wike declared that attempt by the Federal Government and security agencies to rig the elections would be resisted in Rivers State, stressing that people are ready to make sacrifices even if entails losing lives.

The governor said the international community was under obligation to take proactive action against officials of Federal Government for their anti-democratic tendencies.

“If things were done rightly in Nigeria, they should revoke the visas of government officials who are opposed to democratic rule, principles and rule of law because this government is bent on eliminating key opposition figures,” he said.

The governor disclosed that intelligence report at the state government’s disposal indicate that a Commissioner of Police (CP) will be appointed an Assistant Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the purpose of the 2019 elections, while a SARS Commander will be made head of operations and a Deputy Commissioner of Police will be made acting CP to achieve their aims.

He stated that APC-led government plot was exhibited during the cancelled Rivers.