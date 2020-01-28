<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Nyesom Wike has cautioned politicians not to allow inter party rivalry hinder the growth of Nigeria.

Wike played host in Port Harcourt Tuesday to KAGOTE, an elite forum of Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers state, stressed that no circumstances should force the nation into a one-party state as a multiple setting allows the people to explore alternatives.

He said: “Party is vehicle to a political position. When you get to that destination, you alight and work towards development. It should not stop us from seeking development of our communities, irrespective of our political affiliations.





“We will not support a one-party state under any guise. Though people belong to different political parties, we should work together for development. No law says everyone must belong to one political party. ”

He charged KAGOTE to, “Work for peace in Ogoni communities. The insecurity in some communities is affecting development. Use your good offices to ensure peace in Ogoniland. We must not allow criminals speak on behalf of communities”

President of KAGOTE, Emmanuel Deeyah, expressed Ogonis satisfaction and support for Wike’s administration in “good governance, improved security, infrastructural as well as human capacity development” in the state.