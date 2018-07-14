Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the interest of all Nigerians in 2019 is to sack the failed All Progressives Congress, APC-Federal Government and elect a People’s Democratic Party, PDP-led government that will drive positive change.

This is as PDP Presidential Aspirant and Former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, declared that Nigeria needs an educated, energetic, young and healthy President to right the wrongs of the failure of the APC Federal Government that has destroyed the foundations of Nigeria.

“Today, the economy is in shambles. Investors are no longer coming to Nigeria. Even those here are leaving with their investments. The only legacy left by the APC Federal Government is hunger, despair, poverty and killings. The APC Federal Government is using Nigerian resources to fight the people,” Turaki said.

Both leaders spoke at the Government House Port Harcourt on Saturday during a consultative visit by the Presidential Aspirant to the Rivers State Governor.

Governor Wike said: “My interest is for us to have a change of Government at the Federal Level and bring a Government of Positive Change to Nigeria.

“Nigerians are tired of the failure of the APC Federal Government. We are bringing a northerner as our Presidential Candidate. This time religious and ethnic campaign will not work”.

Governor Wike charged the Northern PDP Political Leaders to bring one candidate who will defeat the APC, noting that the rest of the country will support the candidate.

The governor advised all PDP aspirants to run decorous campaigns and shun the temptation to cast aspersions on fellow presidential aspirants.

He decried the failure of security under the APC Federal Government. He said it is unfortunate that the APC Federal Government pays lip service on security, hence the killings nationwide.

“Each time hundreds of innocent Nigerians are killed the APC Federal Government says that it will bring the killers to book. We don’t know where the book is,” he said.

Speaking, PDP Presidential Aspirant, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, said that he will bring his experience in the public and private sector to set the nation on the path of growth.

He said: “I am that person that is capable of defeating the APC. I have the experience and exposure to win. I will bring that experience to bear on the administration of this country.

“In the thinking of Nigerians, it is only the PDP that can save Nigeria from the malady that they are in.”

He said that all PDP leaders must remain resolute and be prepared to work with the party to ensure victory in 2019.

“For me, it is not a do-or-die affair. It is not about me, it is not even about our party, it is about our country. We have agreed amongst the aspirants that whoever emerges will be supported by all the other candidates,” Turaki said.

He said that the Buhari administration is premised on deceit, corruption, discrimination and promotion of acts of disunity. He said the next election provides the opportunity for Nigerians to vote in a credible leadership.

Former Minister of National Planning, Prof Abubakar Suleiman, urged PDP Leadership to ensure that the party’s Presidential Ticket stays in the North West for victory.

Kebbi State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Haruna Saudi, said that the experience of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki is required to pull Nigeria from the brink of collapse.

Former Adamawa State Governor and Director General of Turaki Campaign Organisation, Mr Boni Haruna, and other Leaders accompanied the Presidential Aspirant on the consultative visit.