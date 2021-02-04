



Governor Nyesom Wike says the failure of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to tackle insecurity and corruption will compel Nigerians to vote out the party in 2023.

Wike in Adamawa State on Thursday at the instance of Governor of Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, said with the current economic woe in the country and escalating banditry, Nigerians have realised what terrible mistake they made to have voted APC to lead the nation.

The Rivers State governor, shortly after inspecting the Greater Interchange and Underpass being constructed by Fintiri in Yola, asked, “Are Nigerians happy? The answer is no. If Nigerians are not happy, what is the expected result you get?

Obviously, Nigerians would want APC government not to govern them in 2023. I believe Nigerians are now knowing they have made a mistake and want to correct that mistake by voting PDP and no longer APC.”

He said Nigeria’s latest ranking as 146th most corrupt country in the world by the Transparency International Corruption Index report was indicative that APC administration claim of fighting corruption has been misleading.





He said, “What you see is vindictiveness. Today, if I want to leave PDP and go to APC, I will no longer be corrupt. The moment I remain in PDP, I’m corrupt. So corruption is based on the party you belong. That is their definition of corruption and that is why everybody is disappointed.”

On the returned visit to Fintiri who was in Rivers recently to commission state projects, Wike said, “I am shocked, overwhelmed with what I have seen. I was asking him where he was getting the money from. The kind of construction going on is as if Nigeria economy problem does not affect Adamawa State.

“And that is what we have always said, whatever opportunity you have, whatever privilege you have, you try to make your people happy by providing them the basic infrastructure.”

“Don’t be distracted, don’t be bothered with what people will say. Continue to focus on infrastructural development because that is what can drive the economy of Adamawa State”, Wike urged Fintiri.