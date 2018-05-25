Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said Nigeria is sliding into anarchy because of the governance style of the APC-led federal government.

Commissioning the newly-constructed governor’s office in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Friday, Mr Wike urged Nigerians to use their permanent permanent voters cards ”to vote out the failed APC Federal Government”.

“Nigeria is sliding into anarchy. Nigerians were deceived by the change lies. Nigerians should show that they are tired of this fruitless change,” he said.

The governor also restated his alarm, which he made some days ago that the Federal Government was planning to assassinate him. He said the APC Federal Government has been involved in past plots to kill him.

The presidency has dismissed Mr Wike’s claim as untrue.

Mr Wike charged the people of Ekiti to be vigilant ahead of the upcoming governorship election, saying that they ”will be intimidated by the security agencies”.

He urged the APC Federal Government to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan who showed that the unity of the country is paramount by conducting credible polls.

The event was attended by Mr Jonathan; Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel and PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

“Jonathan knows what democracy is all about. He never used his power to imprison the opposition. He never allowed anyone to shed blood for political gains. That is not the case today,” Mr Wike said.

He wondered why the Ekiti State APC governorship candidate would be campaigning on ”the strength of a failed APC Federal Government, instead of his first term achievements”.

The governor commended the Ekiti State Governor for his management of meagre resources to deliver key projects.

He said the outgoing governor has performed creditably because ”he believes in massive development in line with the PDP manifesto”.

“We are happy to be part of PDP states commissioning key projects unlike the APC States where wheel barrows, hired tractors and bags of mangoes are commissioned,” he said.

He said Mr Fayose will continue to be useful to the PDP even after he completes his tenure of office.

In his remarks, Mr Fayose said the PDP governorship candidate, Kolapo Eleka, ”has a divine mandate to take over”.

Mr Fayose said that over the eight years that he spent in the office, he (Eleka) was central to the development of the infrastructure base of Ekiti State.

Mr Secondus warned the APC Federal Government against attempting to rig the Ekiti State Governorship Election.

He said that across the country, ”PDP State Governors are delivering key projects to improve the lives of the people”.

Goodwill messages were delivered by Governors, Emmanuel, Ikpeazu and Dankwambo.