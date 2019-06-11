<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has reiterated that his second term appointments will be based on absolute loyalty, commitment to the vision of the administration and the capacity to deliver.

The governor spoke on Monday when he swore in Secretary to the State Government Tammy Danagogo, Chief of Staff, Government House, Chukwuemeka Woke, Attorney-General Zaccheus Adango and Commissioner for Finance Isaac Kamalu.

He said: “These appointments are not based on sentiments; appointment is based on 100 per cent undiluted loyalty and competence. I will not appoint people who will run down the government. We will appoint those who believe in the vision and mission of the state government; those who will defend the government and her policies.”

Governor Wike said the first sets of appointments were made to start off his second term and enhance the development of the state.

He said: “The appointments that I made were not lobbied for. I know these officials personally.

“Going forward, I will take time to scrutinise people that will be appointed. I learnt my lesson during the last term. I will only appoint people who want to work and those who want to make sacrifices for the state.

“I have known the Secretary to the State Government closely; he is loyal and committed. This second term is for people who want to work for the state,” the governor added.