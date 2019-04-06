<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has declared that his second term will be another opportunity to further serve the people of Rivers state and intensify development across the state.

Governor Wike declared that the governance structure in the state would be reviewed and energised to serve the people and check inefficiency of public officials.

Speaking during a congratulatory visit by the Forum of Permanent Secretaries at the Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday, Governor Wike urged government officials to use their experience to enhance development in the state.

He said that the State Government was likely to merge ministries for greater efficiency, pointing out that the number of existing ministries are no longer sustainable.

Wike thanked God for ensuring that he emerged victorious despite all odds.

He said: “We will review so many things, so that we protect our State. I urge you to sit up because it will no longer be business as usual.

“Use this opportunity for the betterment of our people. We will work to see that things continue to improve in the state”.

Governor Wike also said that Rivers people should expect the next strata of development, which would improve the living condition of the people.

“We are working hard to take the people to next level of development. When I mean next level, it is not like the other people. I am talking about real practical growth for the good of our people”.

Commenting on the collapsed seven-storey building, Governor Wike said all those indicted by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry would face the full weight of the law.

He noted that the building collapsed because of the inefficiency of officials of the State Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning, who failed to carry out their assigned roles.

“It is because of negligence that they allowed the man to take a four storey building to seven-storey”, he said.

Head of Service of Rivers State, Rufus Godwins, said that the visit was in solidarity with the governor over his historic victory at the poll.

Chairman of the State Forum of Permanent Secretaries, Dr. George Nwaeke, described the victory as well deserved and the will of Rivers people.

He said: “We are here to say a big thank you to God for a victory well deserved. Your victory is a lesson to all that power resides with God. Your victory is from God and the masses.

“God said that Rivers people must laugh again. When the situation switched, we were uncontrollably happy”, he said.

Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of a congratulatory card to the Rivers State Governor by the permanent secretaries.