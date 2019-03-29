<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the violence, killings and other related matters which occurred during the February 23 and March 9 elections in the state.

Governor Wike also inaugurated the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the violent invasion and attack on Rivers State judiciary and destruction of public properties, which occurred at the Judiciary Complex on May 11, 2018.

Wike inaugurated both commissions, yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, with a charge that they should submit their reports after 30days.

While Justice Monina Danagogo is the Chairman of the Judicial Commission on Election Violence, Justice Simeon Amadi, chairs the commission on the invasion and attack on the Rivers State Judiciary Complex.

The governor said the function before the two commissions would be tasking, but urged the members to diligently work to deliver within the scheduled period.

Governor Wike said it was unfortunate that anyone would plot the attack on the Judiciary, which is the last hope of everyone.

He pointed out that the former Rivers State governor who shut down the courts was the first to seek refuge when the courts were re-opened.

Responding, Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the violence, killings and other related matters during the 2019 general election, Justice Danagogo, said the commission will carry out its duties in line with the extant laws.