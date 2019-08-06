<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said his administration will follow due process in implementing report of the committee, which investigated and audited financial transactions of the 23 local governments.

Wike insisted the government would abide by the Supreme Court’s judgment that governors cannot dissolve elected councils, adding that the report exposed a rot in the local government system.

A statement yesterday by the governor’s media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, said Wike spoke yesterday when he received report of the committee at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The statement reads: “The Supreme Court has said you cannot dissolve elected councils. We will obey the Supreme Court judgment on that matter. But we shall take action on the areas where we are empowered by law to act. All the treasurers, Head of Personnel Management and civil servants involved in illegal financial transactions will be sanctioned.

“I have read the preliminary report; it is bad; the report is scandalous. Tomorrow, they will say that I don’t remember those who fought for me. Did you fight for me so that you can destroy the system?

“I am quite satisfied with what the committee has done. It is not political and things must be done the right way. We cannot continue to play; the problem with this country is that we take things for granted. As a local government chairman, I created record as a performer. I did projects and worked for our people; I won all the awards.

“If I was going to them to bring money, I wouldn’t get to set up the committee. They would have indicted me. Some councils take up to N2 billion annually and there is a council that gets up to N5 billion annually, yet no project.”

The governor urged council chairmen and top government officials to develop their communities and leave worthy legacies.

He praised the committee for working with their terms of reference, saying they focused on the task without attracting scandal.

The governor reiterated that he was not out to witch-hunt anyone, but was committed to the development of Rivers and entrenchment of due process.

Committee Chairman and Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry-Banigo thanked Wike for his commitment to the state’s development .

She said to ensure professionalism, the committee engaged three auditing firms to achieve results.

According to her, council chairmen and relevant officials participated in the probe and the committee worked in line with best practices.