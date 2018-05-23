Despite denials by the Presidency, the Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has insisted there are plots in some quarters to assassinate him.

He also disclosed he got the information through intelligence report at his disposal.

Governor Wike who made this assertion during media chat with Journalists as part of his administration’s 3rd year anniversary said he never expected the Federal Government to own up when he leaked the assassination plans.

He blamed the alleged attempt to eliminate him on those he called “desperate Politicians who will stop at nothing to grab power” in Rivers state.

“I have intelligence at my disposal that inform me ahead before it happens. I am telling you that the threat to my life is real and correct. Obviously, the federal government will deny it.”

He said they should not expect him to keep quiet when he got intellgence report that his life s in danger.

However, Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publiciy had debunked the allegation as false.

According to him “We live in this country and we know things that have been happening in Rivers State since 2015. The level of violence in that state has been incomparable to any other.

“Yes, there are security challenges all over the country, but you know that some thingsare peculiar about Rivers State. So, if a Governor continues to talks about an assassination, perhaps he is using his own standard to judge other people, but if he is accusing the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, he should forget it,” Adesina said.

Governor Wike had earlier raised an alarm of alleged plans to assassinate him in a crowded environment.

The governor alleged that, according to security reports available to him, the said killing is to be blamed on an accidental discharge.

He first raised the alarm during a church service in rivers state on Sunday and repeated the same claim on Monday on Channels Television Breakfast Programme, Sunrise Daily, and restated it during a chat with the media.

Governor Wike said “I want to repeat what I said that the Federal Government is plotting to assassinate me, and that assassination will be carried out in a crowd and then it will be seen as if its an accidental discharge,” Wike repeated on Tuesday.