Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has accused the Federal Government of withholding special funds meant for the state.

The governor blamed the alleged action on his constant criticism of the current administration.

“They denied Rivers State this fund, claiming that I should stop criticising the Federal Government,” he said on Saturday during the commissioning of Tourist Beach Road in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Wike believes that despite the alleged withholding of money meant for the state, he would not relent in expressing his views on national development.

The governor lamented that other states had received their share of the approved Government Budget Support Fund, but his state was excluded.

“They denied Rivers State Government Support Fund which has been given to all other states,” he said, adding, “Nothing will stop me from defending Niger Delta and Rivers State. Stopping our funds will not stop me from defending Niger Delta and Rivers State.”

Wike also reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the lives of the people of the state.

He directed Julius Berger to reconstruct the remaining roads in Port Harcourt township, adding that all the three roads will be furnished with streetlights.

“The residents of this area will agree with me that their roads were not motorable. I resolved that we must reconstruct the roads,” he stated.

On his part, former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori commended Governor Wike for his developmental projects.

He said, “I associate myself with the commitment of the Rivers State Governor to infrastructural development of the state. I am glad that the governor has made a further commitment to developing this area.”

The commissioning programme was witnessed by the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.