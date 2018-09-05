Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that contrary to the propaganda of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), he is not against the Federal Government, saying that he is only committed to the fight against injustice.

This is as the APC in Rivers State, on Wednesday commenced the sale of forms to those interested in contesting in the State House of Assembly primaries of the party.

Wike, who spoke in an interview in Government House, Port Harcourt, said: “That’s part of the misconception. I don’t stand up against Federal Government. I stand up against injustice and marginalization. It has nothing to do with the Federal Government.

“If this government is not in place tomorrow and another government comes and they perpetrates injustice, I will stand up against them. It has nothing to do with Federal Government.”

The governor said the APC has no business presenting a governorship candidate for the 2019 elections, adding that rigging of election is in the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) of the APC.

The governor stated that aside the plot to rig, the APC has no platform to campaign upon in the state, pointing out that to even contemplate presenting a governorship candidate for the 2019 election in the state shows that something is fundamentally wrong with the party.

He said: “All their meetings, all their gatherings at the federal level, whether by hook or crook, they must have Rivers State. They want to use soldiers, SARS, DSS. All cries by the international community don’t matter. Just take Rivers State first.

“For the APC to even think of bringing up anybody against me in this state to challenge whether, I have done something or not, then you know that something is fundamentally wrong.

“What has the Federal Government done for the APC in Rivers State? What has Rivers APC achieved? Mention one thing. Is it in terms of the roads, the airport or seaports? Tell me.”

Meanwhile, the APC in Rivers State gas began the sale of forms and other statutory documents to those interested in contesting in the State House of Assembly primaries of the party.

APC Chairman in the state, Hon. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, said those interest in the forms for House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship should approach the party’s national secretariat.

The statement reads in part, “This is to notify members of the All Progressives Congress, wishing to contest the State House of Assembly elections to proceed to the APC Party Secretariat No. 63 Aba Road with Bank Teller of the statutory payments to collect their form and other relevant documents.

“While those wishing to contest the Governorship, House of Representatives and Senate under the All Progressives Congress Party, should obtain their forms at the National Secretariat Abuja.”