<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As major step in fulfilling the promise made by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to work with the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to ensure peace in the state, the Rivers State Government has dropped murder charges against the Rivers State chairman of Amaechi’s faction of All Progressives Congress, Hon Ojukaye Flag Amachree.

The State High Court 2, chaired by Justice J N Akpughunum, on Tuesday dropped the charges following the presentation of a Nolli Prosqui filed by the State Attorney General, Zacheas Adangor; through the prosecuting counsel, Godwin Obla SAN.

Obla said the State has no interest in the matter and filed to discontinue the case.

Accordingly, the presiding judge, Justice J. N. Akpughunum, struck out the matter.

Responding, Emenike Ebete, lawyer to Ojukaye Amachree; said, with this development, his client has no case to answer.

It will recalled that the governor, in a state broadcast to mark the landmark ruling by the apex court waved the olive branch. He said the state stood to benefit more if all leaders are united.

The governor specifically urged Amaechi, the leader of the APC in the state, to team up with him in developing the state.

He said: “Although the present politics of acrimony and bitterness may have strayed from the noble path of the past, I still believe that we shall be better if standing and working together for our state and our people.

”I therefore appeal to the APC and the Minister of Transportation to join hands with us to move our dear state forward. We cannot as leaders continue to remain divided and expect government to deliver on its responsibilities to our people. Let us from henceforth seek the common ground instead of allowing our differences to be exploited to retard our march to progress.

”I appeal to our people to eschew all acts of acrimony, criminality, unrest, and violence throughout the state. I wish to recommit myself to continue to do all that is humanly possible to ensure the unity and peaceful co-existence of all our people, irrespective of political affiliation”.

Wike directed the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to review all pending criminal cases linked to politics before the 2019 elections and make necessary recommendations to promote reconciliation.

He said: “I hereby direct the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to review all pending criminal proceedings filed against any person by the state and directly related to political activities prior to the 2019 general elections and make appropriate recommendations to me for necessary action to promote reconciliation among us.”

The governor pledged to run an inclusive government aimed at promoting the state.

He said: “Today, I recommit myself to be the Governor for all the people of Rivers State for the next four years. Accordingly, we shall form an all-inclusive government to advance the collective interest of all our people, irrespective of party, ethnic or religious affiliations.”