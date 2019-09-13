<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said that he congratulated the President after the tribunal confirmed his election because it was better to offer public congratulations than visit the President at night.

Wike said that unlike some governors of the PDP, who visited Buhari at night, he made his declaration public because it came from the heart.

He spoke at the funeral service in honour of late Madam Blessing Awuse, mother of one of the leaders of the PDP in the state, Sergeant Awuse, at the St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Emohua, on Thursday.

He said, “I am sure all of you are surprised that I congratulated Buhari. Is it not good for me to congratulate him than to go to his house in the night? Many PDP governors go to see him in his house in the night. I have never gone and I will not go. I won’t go.

“We are the only state that the Federal Government refused to pay us our money used to execute federal projects because I don’t go to see him in the night and I won’t go. He is not my friend; he is not doing well, but he won in court. Should I say that the court did wrong? No.

“President Buhari, congratulations and carry Nigerians along. Unify the country, the country is too divided. I am saying what is right. What I will do, I will do, what I will not do, I will not do.”

The governor described politics as a game of interest, noting that Rivers people in the All Progressives Congress were under obligation to attract federal benefits to the state.

“Politics is a game of interest. And my only interest is Rivers State. Anything that is against the interest of Rivers State, I will not agree. These people sold us out, thinking that they were against Governor Wike. It is the state that you are offending because I am just one person,” he added

Wike expressed displeasure that Rivers State had key links to Buhari from the state, yet the East-West road, the seaports and other federal projects had been neglected since 2015.

He said nothing indicated that Rivers State had prominent APC members working with the President.

The governor maintained that Rivers State was a Christian state, adding that the fact of Rivers being a Christian state would not be changed by negative propaganda and falsehood targeted at his person.

He said contrary to the false claim by some mischief-makers, he never demolished a mosque.

Describing Rivers as a major oil producing state, the governor explained that it (Rivers State) deserved major projects from the Federal Government.

We produce oil. They should not punish Rivers State because of me. I am just one individual. We have not benefited anything from the Federal Government. The only thing we have benefited is the abuse they heap on me.

“They turned the NDDC into a cash cow to sponsor elections against us. Nobody protested that anomaly. Now, they want us to protest because someone did not nominate the management of NDDC this time.

“Since 2015, NDDC has not had its governing board, but nobody protested. I will not be dragged into such protests,” he said.

On the passage of late Mrs Blessing Awuse, Wike said she lived a fulfilled life and raised disciplined and trustworthy children. He described her burial as a celebration of life.

Sergeant Awuse thanked the governor for his love and friendship, adding that Wike always intevened at the most critical time.

Anglican Bishop of Ikwerre Diocese, Rt. Rev. Blessing Enyindah, praised the governor for his commitment to the development of the state.