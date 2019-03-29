<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyeson Wike, has banned all forms of public protest in the state until further notice.

Wike made this known through his Twitter handle on Thursday.

This comes a few hours after women in Rivers State staged a public protest to demand for the retention of the state Resident Electoral Commission by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Wike directed the security agencies in the state to effect the ban on public protest in the state until further notice.