Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be transparent in selecting its candidate for the presidential election in 2019.

The governor made the appeal on Thursday when a presidential aspirant and former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafawara, paid him a condolence visit over the death of the Attorney General of the state, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN).

He said a generally accepted candidate can only be produced when the process of the primary is transparent.

He, therefore, advised members of the party to unite to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2019.